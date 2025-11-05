Law Dork

Law Dork

Trump's tariffs face a skeptical SCOTUS as Gorsuch warns of a "one-way ratchet" in presidential powers
Kavanaugh stood out in defense of the administration, but even his questions started lagging as the day wore on.
  
Chris Geidner
Zohran Mamdani will be NYC's next mayor, as Dems win big across the board
“While we cast our ballots alone, we chose hope together,” Mamdani declared in his victory speech. Dems Abigail Spanberger in Virginia and Mikie…
  
Chris Geidner
Dick Cheney, who died Monday, was an early GOP voice for treating same-sex couples fairly
"Freedom means freedom for everybody," Cheney said at the 2000 vice presidential debate. It doesn't change his legacy, but it is something we should…
  
Chris Geidner
Harry Houdini has me wondering if we're at war, if it's too late, and how we get out of this
The boat strike murders continue, Trump wants more ICE violence, and the latest on his National Guard efforts. And, for paid subscribers: Closing my…
  
Chris Geidner

October 2025

Trump admin ordered to distribute SNAP benefits, using contingency fund
A pair of rulings both found the effort to suspend SNAP payments is likely illegal, with one judge issuing a TRO on Friday. Also: Appeals court rejects…
  
Chris Geidner
SCOTUS holds off ruling on Trump's Nat'l Guard request, leaving troops blocked from Illinois for now
Court orders briefing about a part of the law the Trump admin is using to federalize National Guard troops. Also in Illinois: Protesters indicted and an…
  
Chris Geidner
Full Ninth Circuit keeps Trump's Oregon National Guard efforts blocked for now, tossing order that sided with Trump
The appeals court voted to vacate last week's 2-1 order, which had sought to allow Trump to send troops to Portland during litigation.
  
Chris Geidner
Talking about “Kavanaugh stops” with law prof Anil Kalhan, who coined the term
“Okay, well, you’re co-creating what we all are experiencing. You’re doing so in a way that is, in fact, at odds with reality. You should own it.”
  
Chris Geidner
 and 
Anil Kalhan
33:36
The Kavanaugh stop, 50 days later
"What a sick world." And, for paid subscribers: Closing my tabs.
  
Chris Geidner
A guide to what is happening in the challenges to Trump's National Guard deployment efforts
Expect significant rulings from the courts — including the Supreme Court — in the coming weeks. Also: The Supreme Court won't stop an eighth execution…
  
Chris Geidner
Exclusive: Trump's demolition of the White House East Wing is nearly complete
Photos obtained by Law Dork show the dramatic extent of the first step in Trump's purported plan to build a new ballroom on White House grounds with…
  
Chris Geidner
The Ninth Circuit's 2-1 Oregon National Guard order was just the start of getting to an answer
Monday's order granting the Trump admin a stay pending appeal in the Oregon case changed nothing on the ground immediately. But, it did crystallize…
  
Chris Geidner
