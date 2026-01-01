As I reflect on the year that’s just come to a close and the year ahead, and in spite of all of the difficulties, I am full of gratitude.

I am grateful for the trust that you all have placed in me to do this work — 247 posts in 2025 — and help to inform you and others about what’s going on in our legal system, country, and world today in this critical moment. I undertake this work constantly remembering that my goal is, ultimately, to make sure that people know how our legal system is being used to affect people’s lives.

As I told The Hill’s Surina Venkat in a report published on Thursday, “The reality is that most legal coverage is targeted toward lawyers and generally more expensive. The availability of legal journalism like I provide at Law Dork that works fastidiously for all readers interested in legal developments” — lawyers, political staffers, advocates, and interested individuals across the nation and globe — ”is probably why I’ve seen more people come to Law Dork this year.”

Law Dork ended 2024 with 43,096 total subscribers.

On Wednesday, Law Dork ended 2025 with 80,148 total subscribers.

Law Dork is read everywhere. Law Dork has more than 12,000 total subscribers between California and New York — and more than 5,000 total subscribers between Texas and Florida. More than 10% of Law Dork’s total subscribers come from outside of the United States.

It is important to me that people from all over are reading this work, and I am thrilled to see it happening.

Share

I learned a lot about running Law Dork as it grew in 2025, and I hope to put those lessons to work in the new year to make sure that I am covering the major stories that need a Law Dork explanation and uncovering the stories that other outlets are missing.

As Venkat reported at The Hill, “Geidner said working independently has allowed him to cover stories that major publications may not see as important or find amid other legal news.“

As we head into 2026 then, I am going to spend some time this weekend thinking about what coverage should look like here at Law Dork this year. Specifically, I am thinking about what needs more (or less) attention, in terms of the larger coverage landscape and what I uniquely add to it, and how I want to address that. Don’t expect any big changes, but Law Dork — like life — is a constant learning process and I am forever shifting slightly here or there as I think needed. A new year is a good time to give a little step-back look at things and see where I want to go as the world spins forward.

As always, this is only possible because of all of you. Thanks much, and a happy new year to all of you.

- Chris