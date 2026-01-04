Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
8h

Can’t help remembering the overthrow of Allende … and its outcome: Pinochet’s reign of terror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
8h

The UN — and the rest of the world — care little for internal US documents and OLC opinions that sanction by any legal standard a blatant violation of another nation's sovereignty...why would Canada, the EU, or other countries give two fucks about a 1989 Wm. Barr opinion, for god's sake? I mean, if fucking trump wants to annex Greenland, sure, there will be memos and shite waved around FOR INTERNAL CONSUMPTION ONLY justifying it, but the ROW is confronting a rogue superpower led by a lawless regime, and whatever "constitutional" brakes on such crude imperialism, or the UN Charter itself which may *theoretically* constrain such behavior, but who's to enforce it? Who "sanctions" a fucking runaway superpower? NOBODY, and case closed.

Great start to Year Two of trump 2.0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Geidner
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture