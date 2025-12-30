Law Dork

David Daniels
21h

I agree 100%. The generalizations are a lot like Scotus’s shadow docket rulings, impossible to have a debate on the merit. I don’t think any serious critic is saying justices are corrupt. But there is definitely unethical behavior. The problem is the majority legal argument is so much weaker than the dissenting opinions. The problem is that the majority does not accept and/or respect the lower court’s fact finding. That is what is placing them in danger of losing acceptance with the public

Aria
20h

Ah yes, because the court that gave us Citizens United, SpeechNow, Dobbs, overturned 30 years of precedent by killing Chevron, and is genuflecting to the conservative legal theories that have been built over the last 50 years *explicitly* to accomplish all of this following Row v Wade is totally underreported on and poorly understood. Absolute clown take.

It's really giving "we must honor and respect the office of the presidency" vibes, after the turd show this year has been.

Keep up the great work, we need real journalists like you now more than ever before!

