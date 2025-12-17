Law Dork

Lance Khrome
5h

Kavanaugh really screwed the pooch with his opinion in *Perdomo*, he knows he bollixed it, and he knows that the DHS masked hoodlums took that opinion and are abusing the fuck out of it. Now what's he going to do about it? When will the case reach Scotus on the merits?

Heidi in Real Time
4h

If (not holding my breath) this bill makes it thru congress, how would it change how SCOTUS has been ruling? It does not appear that the majority has much respect for legal precedent when weighed against conservative goals. Will some measure of transparency make them think twice before issuing dubious rulings? I don't think they care. At all. They need a code of ethics with teeth that can be enforced, preferably by an independent panel of legal/constitutional scholars/professionals. Again, not holding my breath.

