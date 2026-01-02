Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Sousa's avatar
Beth Sousa
9h

Bovino should deport himself if he is so concerned about crime in this country; he is always “ready to prey on Americans yet again.“

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
9h

I guess the Trump Administration’s New Year resolution is to blatantly ignore the written laws, the Constitution AND a federal judge’s order … white mediocrity, not superiority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture