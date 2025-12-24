Law Dork

Sue Connaughton
5h

I am a Chicago resident and want to make sure everyone knows that several hundred Illinois National Guard members are still federalized. They have never been deployed to the streets and are continuing to live on a training base about 50 miles from Chicago. Trump recently extended their orders until mid April 2026. So, for almost 4 months they have been sitting at a training facility and will continue to do so for the next 4 months.

1 reply by Chris Geidner
Ken Buch
5h

Gorsuch's comment interests me. He writes: "And if, as all parties seem to assume, today's Guard is the successor to the militia of the founding era ..." Does this have any relevance to the 2nd Amendment? If the Guard = the Militia, does the 2nd apply, specifically and solely, to the National Guard?

20 more comments...

