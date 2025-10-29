Law Dork

The judicial branch is shredding the rule of law under the guidance of the corrupt and unlawful SCOTUS

Uh, I think almost everyone has assumed that when the president is unable to execute the laws of the US, the order is National Guard first, Military Second. If not, then is the Insurrection Act the only way to get troops on the ground to "execute the laws?" That act seems to require a failure of the COURTS to enforce the laws. No matter what trump "proclaims" it seems we are far from that scenario,

Which is worse for the kinds of activities we are seeing in Portland and Chicago

---allowing Prez to federalize National Guard or

---interpret the Insurrection Act to allow the military without request of the governor when local courts and police forces are still active

(The case I could find regarding calling out troops without governor request or protecting an individual's rights (in the desegregation context) was with the MLK. Detroit, and Rodney King riots, which were WAY beyond the current protests)

