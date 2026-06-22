Law Dork

Law Dork

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Eliza Byard's avatar
Eliza Byard
5h

I am grateful for your reporting, Chris! Law Dork is an essential resource. Thank you for the past four years and all those to come.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
5h

Brave reporting … during perilous times.

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