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Law Dork

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
6h

What is highly concerning is the lack of substantiation in Shumate’s claims. Where are the affidavits supporting the allegations? Where are the reports evidencing serious structural defects rendering the Center unsafe for occupancy? Trump’s lawyers appear to have this habit of making stuff up and putting it in pleadings in a manner that would embarrass a first year attorney and open a lawyer practicing in any court reprimand if not referral to an appropriate disciplinary committee.

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El Generico II's avatar
El Generico II
6h

I hope this time in our country can put the final nails in the coffin of "Rugged individualism." None of this change happens due to a single person. As mentioned, it's many people working together to strive, pick each other up, and celebrate. No one does anything worth doing alone, and we as a country need to remember that now more than ever.

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