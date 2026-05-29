Law Dork

Law Dork

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Ornery Owl's avatar
Ornery Owl
13h

I'm pleased that a Judge appointed by Barack Hussein Obama stopped Donald Jeffrey Epstein Trump from achieving his goal of adding his undesired name to the Kennedy Center. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
11h

Struggling through that screed, one has to wonder who wrote it. My guess is Miller … who seems adamant in writing down words Trump himself doesn’t understand. Compare Trump’s eight year old vocabulary with this neo gothic purple prose: got the whine right, but too many syllables.

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