Law Dork

Law Dork

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Shannyn Frank's avatar
Shannyn Frank
9h

Can a judge just write “No” and send it back to DOJ?

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
9h

Hmm, an extension of Trump’s legal filings in the documents case—political manifesto interspersed with mangled legal jargon.

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