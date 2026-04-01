Law Dork

Law Dork

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Richard's avatar
Richard
4d

It looks as if the Court might actually uphold the law and constitution against Trump. That shouldn't be a rare occurrence.

"Sauer tried to argue that ...didn’t exist at the time the ...Amendment...was written but is a relevant concern now."

It would be nice to apply that to the Second Amendment, e.g., automatic weapons didn't exist then but are a relevant concern now.

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Jane Hensley's avatar
Jane Hensley
4d

Thank you very much for your exceptional reporting on this unbelievable case. Notwithstanding the harm inflicted by the admin's position, I was tremendously relieved to read that the justices weren't impressed. We can't take anything for granted with this Court!

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