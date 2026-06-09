Law Dork

Law Dork

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Jim Carey's avatar
Jim Carey
19h

Possibly naive question: how does HIPAA play in these requests? It would seem to me that the confidentiality promised by those statutes are intended to stop exactly this kind of heinous overreach?

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Connie's avatar
Connie
19h

What is the DOJ’s reasoning for obtaining private medical records of minors? Where is the crime?

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