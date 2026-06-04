Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Jane Moore's avatar
Nancy Jane Moore
4h

I assume you are aware of the case by patients against Stanford in California, raising the same issues as in the NY case and citing the subpoena to that hospital since they haven't seen the one to the Stanford hospital. https://www.advocate.com/health/transgender-health/lawsuit-stanford-transgender-care-subpoena

Also, thanks for your thorough coverage of this very important issue.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Geidner
Ed Luwish's avatar
Ed Luwish
4h

Under what Federal law is such care illegal? No “Executive Order” counts. I’d like to know what bill was signed by the president, and the text of the law.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture