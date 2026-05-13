Law Dork

Law Dork

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Chris Geidner's avatar
Chris Geidner
11m

I deleted an anti-trans comment. Anyone is free to write at their own space if they want to do so, but you are not going to use my comments to spread anti-trans commentary.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
24m

Misinformation, misrepresentation, just plain lies … this administration soils everything it touches.

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