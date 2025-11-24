Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
8h

This is what happens when you fire all the competent - and ethical - lawyers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
8h

Uh-oh — more stamping of foot and ALL CAPS tirades in the wee hours. Ham fisted DoJ appeals to heaven.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture