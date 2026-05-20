Law Dork

Law Dork

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455 Rocket Cat's avatar
455 Rocket Cat
17h

Forced detransition is next, clothing and underwear police, armed guards in potties (but only for theatrics, cops are expensive). Debanking doctors and other caregivers and health providers. Lawfare against doctors, hospitals, research centers, and my guess is open warfare against feminists and other rights advocates who help the gender nonconforming. The really SICK thing is that MOST of the cases they treat surgically are congenital disorders for children who desperately need care. Shame on conservatives…this is a blot and a stain upon America. My heart just breaks.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
18h

Next up, a Texas grand jury issues subpoena for hospitals serving people of the wrong color.

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