Law Dork

Law Dork

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Ron's avatar
Ron
4h

Very useful summary and analysis. And welcomingly free of histrionics. Thank you.

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Noel Keith's avatar
Noel Keith
4h

First pro gun rights decision I have ever celebrated!

Of course it’s because I am in favor of medical cannabis and this was a major impediment to the industry.

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