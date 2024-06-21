Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe From the Bronx's avatar
Joe From the Bronx
Jun 22, 2024

Roberts: I'll clean up the mess.

Sotomayor/Kagan: Okay, Chief. Shouldn't have made it in the first place, tbh

Gorsuch: Muses of Originalism, inspire me

Kavanaugh: Blah blah blah

Barrett: I'm okay with role playing originalism. If we do, we need to stick with the originals. Clarence tossed in some slipshod "history and tradition" stuff. Not my thing.

Jackson: Okay. It's wrong, but it's the law now. Fine. I concur. But, you know, to be real, it's a mess. We did it. Kinda shouldn't be blaming the victims.

Thomas: I meant what I said before, guys.

Alito (MIA for the last two days): I like the result here. It's a mess, really. But, not going to ruin it. So, I'm staying out of this, guys.

Reply
Share
John Michael Slocum's avatar
John Michael Slocum
Jun 22, 2024

Lots of repeated "history" from the Republicans with an apparent move toward the middle by Barrett. Jackson had it right. Bad test, bad history, and Thomas makes it plain that he only likes his own history, not anything that might change his Wild West today approach.

Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture