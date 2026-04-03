Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
3dEdited

A welcome dismissal! But probably just a change of scenery from the Barbies to “serious” menfolk … but is the damage to the DoJ reparable?

Reply
Share
8 replies
Noorillah's avatar
Noorillah
3d

I am no lawyer, but i do not see barring conversion therapy as a free speech issue...at all. To me, it is an issue of professional standards of competence and do-no-harm, and needs to be firmly established and monitored by the professional organization(s) that license therapists. Surely there are words that a competent, responsible therapist cannot say to a client, i.e. maybe you should just kill yourself (to take an extreme example, but conversion therapy can result in suicide by clients). No one but a sadist would suggest that this is a "free speech" issue. Judges lack expertise in the therapeutic realm, and it seems completely wrongheaded for them to approach it as they are doing. The licensing boards for therapists have the research in hand about the harm conversion therapy can cause, and they need to stand up and make it clear that if a therapist does this, they will lose their license, like any professional healer who does malpractice.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture