Law Dork

Law Dork

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solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
5d

Odd that only one free thinker respects medical science among the nine.

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Then There’s the Rest of US…'s avatar
Then There’s the Rest of US…
5d

A violation of free speech!?!? Doesn’t seem to matter what the psychological research and science has shown about the dangers of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Or that Exodus closed its own doors because conversion therapy just didn’t work!! Good for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for standing up to this dangerous precedent…

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