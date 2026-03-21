Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
5h

Astounding! The GOP - ready to blame the Iran War on the Jews - sues about antisemitism? Pure hypocrisy. The right wing, especially Richard Nixon, has always harbored the same casual bigotry as Trump: Jews are only good for lawyering and accounting.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
5h

As to the current DoJ—its blind loyalty to Trump, rather than the law or Constitution, has led to ‘way below par attorneys. Coinky-dink?

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