Law Dork

Law Dork

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Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
17h

So glad Judge Boasberg is hanging tough. He is a super hero in the fight to save democracy.

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Colette Holt's avatar
Colette Holt
16h

As always, thank you for your excellent work.

I’ve been a practicing lawyer for over 40 years. The degradation and disintegration of DOJ is a tragedy that will haunt us for years. I’m glad my lawyer father and judge uncle aren’t alive to see this. Especially as Black attorneys, we looked to DOJ as the colleagues we knew upheld the highest standards and the rule of law. Our system has always been fragile. These people have broken it.

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