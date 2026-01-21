Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather Bussing's avatar
Heather Bussing
16h

I read this and thought, wow, all that really happened and it just gets more insane. Thank you for making the record.

Reply
Share
Sam Ray's avatar
Sam Ray
16h

The DOJ became the Department of Injustice on the first day of trump's dictatorship.

Reply
Share
1 reply
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture