Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Traci Joseph's avatar
Traci Joseph
14m

This makes me feel legit sick to my stomach

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
12m

Doesn’t “the public” tire of being lied to? Apparently not. It’s already accepted the corruption, racism and misogyny … even rape … by this guy. Must be exhausting always being a pawn.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture