Law Dork

Law Dork

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patti sepich's avatar
patti sepich
12m

Fuck Mitch forever

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PatrickXFCE's avatar
PatrickXFCE
2m

I have sort of given up on the idea of "justice". That "Unitary Executive Theory" really did it for me.

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