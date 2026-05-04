Law Dork

Law Dork

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Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.'s avatar
Frank Dudley Berry, Jr.
11m

The 5th circuit is now the most reversed circuit of the 11 by the Supreme Court, which in other posts you like to describe as corrupt.

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1 reply by Chris Geidner
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
13m

First, loyalty checks … now purity checks? Nice and cosy back in the 19th Century …

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