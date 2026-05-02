Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
5h

They, the pious right, keep dangling glittering prizes before SCOTUS, don’t they? Here’s abortion, here’s gerrymandering, here’s …

Reply
Share
Jennifer O'Leary's avatar
Jennifer O'Leary
4h

Thank you for providing current info on most vital legal issues. I always know that you’ll have trustworthy & current info. Given what is happening, it’s also frequently infuriating.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture