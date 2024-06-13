Law Dork

Law Dork

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Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH's avatar
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
Jun 13, 2024

This is not a significant ruling by the SC. This case demonstrates the politicization of the lower courts in that there was no traditional legal basis for the plaintiffs standing to begin with. This was evident from the start. Thus this was a total waste of judicial time and resources for political marketing. It was also very oblivious to standard administrative public policy.

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James Geluso's avatar
James Geluso
Jun 13, 2024

Is being overruled 9-0 an embarrassment for judges? Would Kaczmaryk, if he were capable, feel shame about this?

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