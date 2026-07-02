Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeff ingram's avatar
jeff ingram
35m

Soon the DOJ will just trot out their black gestapo uniforms and terrorize their victims directly.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture