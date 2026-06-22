Law Dork

Law Dork

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Cissna, Ken's avatar
Cissna, Ken
7h

Very nicely explained. Thank you.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
7h

Enter Trumplandia … leave brains at door.

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