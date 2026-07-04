Law Dork

Law Dork

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Jane Hensley's avatar
Jane Hensley
4h

Thank you for this discussion. Her work is brilliant.

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Kathleen M Kendrick's avatar
Kathleen M Kendrick
3h

Wow! So beautifully written about biological sex and gender identity! I’m so glad she’s on the court! Thank you, Chris!

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