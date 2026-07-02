Law Dork

Law Dork

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Robert Bacon's avatar
Robert Bacon
8h

I enthusiastically second your recommendation of Justice Jackson's concurrence as an outstanding lesson/sermon for the 250th birthday.

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
8hEdited

What a strange combination of junk science (eugenics 2.0) and “I got mine, screw you” and the brown paper bag test. This is the wisdom of the master race?

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