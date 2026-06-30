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Law Dork

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Nicola A's avatar
Nicola A
just now

The liberals also agreed that trans people do not get Title IX protection because apparently if you go back a couple decades and a woman looked like a boy at birth that's all she'll ever be according to them.

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JjMc's avatar
JjMc
2m

Booooo! We knew it was coming.

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