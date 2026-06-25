Law Dork

Law Dork

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Tom Marks's avatar
Tom Marks
3h

So, Alito is fine being a virulent racist so long as you don’t call him one? Pretty rich. All he has to do is muse about Trump wanting to suspend TPS for black and brown people, while expanding it for Afrikaners, and the answer is obvious. Of course he’s blind to all of that. He’s an awful person married to someone who might be even more awful. I’m old enough to know that conservatives on the court were not as intellectually dishonest in prior times.

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Dennis W.'s avatar
Dennis W.
3h

I hate to say it... but hopefully after the midterm and or the presidential election in 2028... Along with Thomas.

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