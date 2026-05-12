Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
16h

Hmm … the reactionary Six seem more interested in procedure and supremacy than its actual effect on real people … yes, the smelly ones beyond the guarded gate.

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ASB's avatar
ASB
13h

Shameful on every level and even more so since "these requests [were] on the docket since August 2025. Oops, we forgot??? Political corruption knows no bounds with the six insurrectionist justices.

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