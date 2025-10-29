Law Dork

Oct 29

It seems to me that if and when this case is settled and especially if the decision is to allow the TRO , couldn’t Gov Kotek then call the national guard to protect the protesters FROM those ICE m’fers? That’s the way they were used during the civil rights movement, right? Why in gods name shouldn’t every city being besieged like this use the guard to monitor those brown shirts. Not to necessarily confront them, but to be a presence and a witness. It just seems like that is the answer to Orange Mussolini’s federal meddling.

Oct 29

Relatedly, and interestingly, the regime’s application to stay the 7th circuit order blocking NG deployment in Chicago has now been fully briefed and pending decision for a week.

