Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Linehan's avatar
Susan Linehan
Oct 21Edited

What a relief to know that the presence of the National Guard would prevent the irreparable harm caused by such time-wasting activities as responding to tips about possible bombs because……uh, because the Oregon National Guard is uniquely gifted with the power to quell the waves that carry phone calls? Must be all the herbal tea.

It isn’t just DOJ that is untethered from reality. Increasingly certain federal judges are, too. Has RFuK determined whether this is caused by Tylenol or circumcision?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
Oct 21

Guess The Donald can try to rig more than elections. The law is, apparently, whatever the mercurial favors this moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture