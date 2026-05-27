Law Dork

Law Dork

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Julie Duggan's avatar
Julie Duggan
2h

This entire fight against trans people is manufactured and directly tied to toxic religion.......such a small percentage of our population that falls under trans banner. Who are they to tell us what to fucking do with our bodies? The fascist cultural wars, wedge issues - get people focused on the right hand why they steal from us out of the left hand. The humans that allow themselves to fall trap to this propaganda are truly fucking gullible.

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Paula R Strawser's avatar
Paula R Strawser
2h

This discrimination against trans people is so petty, so mean, so small. For the Federal Government to expend resources to punish this very small segment of our population is nonsensical. It is a distraction, culture war clickbait. It hurts my heart. I am cisgendered Grandma.

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