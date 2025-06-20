Law Dork

Law Dork

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Sheila Fram's avatar
Sheila Fram
Jun 20, 2025

When the news broke, within minutes Schumer posted that the decision was a diversion from the terrible health care bill. As a mother, I started to cry. Trans kids are not diversions. They are loved by us strangers and family members. They were babies a mother gave birth to & there are mothers out there that would die for them. They are not a diversions. I’m still upset about Schumer’s post. It hurts.

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Drea's avatar
Drea
Jun 20, 2025

I disagree that people have normalized the discrimination. I think the problem is that we foresaw this decision since the oral argument, and so we weren’t surprised the way we were when Roe was overturned. Also, if you are like me and outraged about almost everything happening in America today, then you have almost no energy left to express more outrage. I am walking around and going about my business and also continually swearing to myself about the hellish things that are happening. That the Supreme Court did what it projected it would do just couldn’t move my outrage meter much more. That said, I am not complacent at all. I am sad and angry. But I am also forced to recognize that this Supreme Court will continue to disappoint me and that I am living through the conservative backlash to the wonderful years when the Supreme Court was expanding our constitutional rights.

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