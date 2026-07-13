Law Dork

Law Dork

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David Daniels's avatar
David Daniels
9h

District courts have had enough. We would still have a strong democracy if SCOTUS would have the same wisdom and not insert their personal beliefs in the place of lower court decisions.

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
9h

Improper? It was a fraud on the American people! The time has come for the legal profession to officially denounce it and pursue punitive measures against the perpetrators.

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