Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PW's avatar
PW
14h

As a citizen of the United States, I hereby reject any attempt to apologize to the embezzler known as Donald Trump.

Reply
Share
Michelle Belmont's avatar
Michelle Belmont
14h

Throw the constitution out the window folks, it's Banana Republic of America time!

Reply
Share
5 replies
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture