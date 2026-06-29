Law Dork

Law Dork

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
6hEdited

What fantasy world do these arch conservatives live in? In Holder v. Shelby County, Texas was deemed mature enough to avoid preclearance. Justice Kavanaugh assured us that his stops would be quick and nearly imperceptible. Here, a president can fire nearly at will, without notice or justification, because he what? Is noble, honest, caring about his country … none of which Trump is—honoring an ideal kingship without reference to that prospective king. “Oh, don’t worry—Adolph loves German shepherds!”

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Ellen Terry's avatar
Ellen Terry
6h

Yes, it is a "a vastly more complex economy in a vastly more complex world". So, what about the SEC? I would argue that enforcing the integrity of offerings and financials in the market is just as complex as setting interest rates. What about the FDA? Biology is vastly more complex than setting interest rates. And nuclear engineering? What an incredibly naive view of the world.

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