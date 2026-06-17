Law Dork

Law Dork

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BlastYoBoots's avatar
BlastYoBoots
10h

Does this apply to all trans prisoners nationwide?

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David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
11hEdited

If only this “administration” were more interested in democracy than pettiness …

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