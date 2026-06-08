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Debra Strunk's avatar
Debra Strunk
39m

Thank you for reporting this. 40 years ago, I was a young public defender. Even then, the jail understood the risks to transgender women and housed them in protective custody. I applaud Judge Lamberth.

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
14m

The Eighth Amendment still exists. Kudos to Judge Lambeth. Now can his court take up the issue of prolonged solitary confinement? Denial of proper medical treatment and food and sanitary conditions in ICE’s taxpayer funded private detention centers?

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