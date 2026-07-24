Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
just a bug's avatar
just a bug
4h

today i saw several mentions re posts by Inner City Press’s Matthew Russell Lee and i cheered.

in his own right, a journo to watch, read and follow. thanks, all.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Chris Geidner
Cathy Daly's avatar
Cathy Daly
4h

It couldn't have happened to a more deserving set of a-holes. They likely mocked the DOJ attorneys as timid and overly concerned with rules. In truth, good lawyers work their asses off before going to court. Defense counsels fear malpractice claims. Plaintiff counsel eat what they kill and can't afford to lose based on stupidity. Government attorneys have agency reputations to uphold. No, I want to see Bar Referrals.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture