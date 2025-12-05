Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Israel's avatar
Robert Israel
8h

What a joke the SC is-nothing more than McDonald trumps personal law firm -

As Alejandra Curable said “It's basically telling district court judges to abandon the law and become partisan hacks or else all their rulings will be overturned.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kindler's avatar
Kindler
8h

This court no longer deserves to be called “Supreme”. It is just a subsidiary of the Republican Party at this point not meriting any more respect than the cheapest committee of party hacks. Court reform ASAP - and I meanwhile will be lobbying my Virginia Senator and Delegate to gerrymander the f*** out of our state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Geidner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture