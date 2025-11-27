Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
9h

You taunt, you threaten, you call nasty names … and then are shocked someone responds. Yes, violence is terrible, but it’s not one-sided.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
8h

This reminds me of a sad story back home in the suburbs of STL.

Some criminal was on the run for an unrelated crime he’d committed that day. He was a bad dude, and any cop he came across was gonna get shot at, at least on that particular day.

Well, the City of Ballwin has this absolutely shitty speed trap. They built 3 schools on the same mile or so of horrifically underbuilt suburban mini-stroad, and then they slapped a 30 mph speed limit on it without the slightest fucking hint of traffic calming — everything about driving that road feels like you should be driving at its design speed of about 40-50mph, so it’s torture to be stuck going 30, which provides AMPLE ticket revenue.

It’s almost like they WANTED the ticket revenue and didn’t give a shit about ANY other kind of safety.

Well, the poor bastard who was working the speed trap that day pulls over this criminal, and sure enough gets popped before he reaches the criminal’s car, ultimately leaving him paralyzed for life.

I have zero sympathy for the piece of shit who shot him. But I also have zero sympathy for the city that put him there on revenue collection, instead of having him actively patrolling for threats like the guy who shot him. Or instead of rectifying their shitty planning decision! The point is, the person who got hurt the most here, had the least personal stake in being at that particular spot on that day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture