Law Dork

Law Dork

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monica Miatello's avatar
Monica Miatello
1d

This is horrible and exposes trans folk being outed at every turn. As a Canadian trans woman, I use my passport for more than simply crossing borders. My driver’s license and passport are often used at banking institutions, lawyers offices and government buildings to confirm my identity for reasons other than confirming my gender. Thus, in each circumstance I will be outed as trans even when this fact is not relevant to the particular situation. It’s demeaning and can cause undue embarrassment or possible danger if some psycho happens to see the documents. Further, I am quite sure Mr. Trump would not like to have his actual weight emblazoned on all of his identification documents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
David J. Sharp's avatar
David J. Sharp
1d

And I totally agree with Justice Jackson — this shadow decision signals to lower courts its already-formed prejudices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Geidner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture